This is why UHURU promoted MATIANG’I above everyone else - No wonder RUTO and other CSs are very jealous of him

Thursday February 21, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed on Wednesday why he promoted Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, to be his Super CS in charge of all Government projects.





Speaking during a meeting with Gusii opinion leaders, Uhuru said he had to promote Matiang'i due to his dedication to serve Kenyans.





"Every Kenyan is impressed with Matiang'i's work since he started working in Government. I had to promote him so that he can continue serving Kenyans and push his colleagues in Cabinet to deliver," he said.





He urged politicians to stop politicizing Matiang'i's promotion because it had nothing to do with demeaning Deputy President William Ruto or 2022 General Elections.





"I hear some individuals saying that I promoted Matiang'i in readiness to 2022 polls."





"That is a lie and I will not wish to talk about 2022 now when I am supposed to serve Kenyans."





"Leaders dwelling so much on politics based on propaganda should not be condoned.”





"Development is my priority and not politics," he added.





Politicians, especially those allied to Ruto, had alleged that the elevation of Matiang’i was a scheme to curtail Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.





The Kenyan DAILY POST