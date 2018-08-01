This is why UHURU may endorse ALFRED MUTUA for President in 2022 instead of loudmouth RAILA ODINGA or watermelon KALONZO

Friday February 15, 2019 - Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has exuded confidence that President Uhuru Kenyatta will back his 2022 Presidential bid without a doubt.





According to Mutua, Uhuru believes in his legacy and will not hesitate to throw his weight behind him when that time comes.





He also alluded to the fact that Uhuru is determined to change the lives of Kenyans and he is the best man to succeed him.





“I am sure Uhuru will also support my bid in 2022.”





“He knows I can cement his legacy because I am a leader keen on changing Kenya for the better and making Kenyans richer.”





“Kenya needs a young, energetic, visionary and non-tribal President in 2022, for the country to realize her full potential,” Mutua said on Wednesday.





Mutua urged other leaders including former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to back him for the seat saying it is clear that the Wiper leader doesn’t want to become the President anymore going by his recent pronouncements.



