This is why UHURU may arrest his Deputy, WILLIAM RUTO, any time from now - Things are really looking bad for the DP

Thursday February 21, 2019 - Pressure has continued to pile on President Uhuru Kenyatta to drop William Ruto as his Deputy and arrest him for grabbing public land on which he built his magnificent Weston Hotel.





Speaking yesterday, Nyamira branch Youth Leader, Dennis Marube, accused Ruto of violating Chapter Six of the Constitution, adding that President Uhuru Kenyatta should consider sacking and arresting him ASAP.





"He has confessed being in possession of stolen property and the law is clear. He should be arrested and subjected to prosecution by the President," he argued.

This comes even as former Kitutu Masaba MP, Timothy Bosire, insisted that Ruto is a thief and therefore should relinquish his position as the DP.





"In other democracies, Ruto would be in jail or at least be facing criminal prosecution,” said Bosire





Last week, Ruto admitted in an interview that the Weston Hotel land was illegally acquired but exonerated himself from any wrong doing.



