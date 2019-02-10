This is why RUTO’s office may be closed down indefinitely thanks to STATE HOUSE-See what is happening with his staff? Things are really bad

Sunday February 10, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto is among those facing the real impact of budgetary cuts.





This is after it emerged that his staff are yet to yet to be paid their monthly allowances since August 2018 due to budget cuts that have hit his office.





Members of his security detail, drivers and press team are among those yet to receive their per diem for the past five months.





According to reports , the delay in payment has been occasioned by acute budget cuts, with fingers pointed at Ruto’s detractors.





Highly placed source has intimated that the Government owes Ruto’s staff between Ksh200,000 to Ksh1.2 million each, depending on one’s job group; something that have negatively affected their morale.





The new development has reportedly led to scaling down of Dr Ruto’s tours across the country.





The budget for the DP’s office is in the hands of State House Comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua , one of Ruto’s number one enemy in State House.





