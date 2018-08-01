This is why RUTO may be forced to surrender his Weston Hotel to UHURU’s Government without any compensation - The truth is finally out

Thursday February 14, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto's change of tune about the ownership of the land occupied by Weston Hotel in Nairobi has continued to elicit mixed reactions from different factions.





While speaking on BBC HARDtalk show hosted by Stephen Sackur on Tuesday, Ruto admitted that his controversial Weston Hotel sits on grabbed public land that belongs to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).





However, he said he purchased the land innocently without knowing it had been acquired illegally.





Now, pressure is mounting on Ruto to surrender the hotel to the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta after Tuesday’s confession.





Led by Minority Leader in the National Assembly, John Mbadi, leaders said that it is wise for Ruto, who is considered as one of the front-runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, to surrender the property without compensation as a good example to the public and to enhance the fight against land grabbing in the country.





"His admission confirms the kind of person he is. He should surrender the property as a matter of principle," Mbadi said.



