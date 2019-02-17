This is why RAILA is not wasting time on referendum and would hurt anyone who stands in the way-Nyanza politician spills the beans

Sunday February 17, 2019 -An MCA in Kisii County has claimed that ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga, is desperately pushing for constitutional changes since he fears the current Constitution won't favor him in 2022.





Moticho Ward MCA, Evans Omwansu, said Raila is taking advantage of the handshake to push for the referendum for his own selfish interest.





"This man Raila is just worried about his age ahead of the 2022 General Elections. He is desperately pushing for referendum since he knows his age won't allow him participate in the 2022 polls," Omwansu noted.





"The former Prime Minister is misusing the handshake which is meant to unite Kenyans but, not pushing for constitutional changes purposely to have him favored in 2022," he said.





Omwansu advised Raila to concentrate on his AU job and stop wasting President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto’s time on referendum because they want to serve Kenyans.





"I'm urging Raila to concentrate on his AU job and leave alone young people to play politics of this country. As a country we should avoid planning for events such as constitutional changes which will be too costly," he added.





