This is why I’m yet to have a baby with my husband, PHIL-Actress SELINA rubbishes infertility claims.

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

- Celebrated Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress or Selina has set the record straight on whey she’s yet to have a baby with her celebrity husband, Phil Karanja.





The mother of one, who is reportedly the highest paid actress in Kenya, has come under scrutiny with some people claiming she’s suffering from infertility.





Speaking during an interview, the curvy lass said:





“People have been waiting anxiously for this baby because of my story of being a single mother at some point. So they now want to see this complete family with a little Karanja. Let me set the record straight, my husband and I are planners.









“My husband is such a serious planner, he has things he needs to do before his baby comes. But now we have decided these plans have become too much and we are ready. I may conceive anytime.





She added: “People have said nasty things about me. Some have told me I can’t get pregnant because they think I got complications now that am older. But I’m very fertile. I have been seeing my gynecologist and I’m okay.



