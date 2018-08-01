This is what the police and pathologists are not telling you about CAROLINE MWATHA’s autopsy as Haki Africa reveals what it found out

Sunday February 17, 2019 - Human rights organisation, Haki Africa, has revealed what the autopsy of Dandora based activist, Caroline Mwatha, failed to address regarding her death.





In a statement to Kenyans, Haki Africa Executive Director, Hussein Khalid, stated that even though they were present during the autopsy, they did not understand who, how, why and what really caused Caroline to bleed to death.





“Although the cause of death is clear, the doctors were also clear from the autopsy, it is not possible to tell who caused the damage, why or how.”





“This is left to police as they continue with investigations," Khalid stated.





He further called for a speedy conclusion to the investigations to ensure those responsible are brought to book.





According to the post-mortem, Mwatha died due to excessive bleeding as a result of a ruptured uterus.





The organisation also observed that the body of Mwatha had no other marks besides a puncture on her right arm indicating intravenous (injection) marks.



