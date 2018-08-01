This is the only working MP in the 12th Parliament, the rest are pigs – See his new proposal that will help the youth, women and PWDs

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has proposed an amendment to the procurement law to force the Government to pay tenders for women, youth and persons living with disabilities within 30 days.





Kuria also wants payments for other categories to be made in 90 days after receiving invoices and certificates for procurement.





If Kuria’s proposal is passed by Parliament, accounting officers will face criminal proceedings in their personal capacity for professional negligence and misconduct in case they fail to pay within the stipulated time.





"At the expiry of the allowed period for procurement, the procuring authority shall issue the suppliers with a revocable promissory note valid for a period not later than 24 months from the date of issue.”





“Such a note shall be used as a financial instrument by any licensed bank and may be traded on the secondary market," Kuria said in a notice to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi.





He also wants the procuring authority to meet the cost of any interest rate that may be accrued on such an instrument.





Kuria said the objective of the amendment is to protect suppliers and national and Country Governments as well as public entities, especially the small and medium enterprises.



