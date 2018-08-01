This is MOSES KURIA’s remark about the upcoming 2019 census that has got Kenyans talking - What did he imply when he said this?

Sunday February 17, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, issued a stern warning on Friday about the upcoming census exercise





Venting on social media, Kuria cautioned neighbouring countries not to interfere with the 2019 census.





"Dear Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, and the Indian Ocean. We are about to embark on a Biometric Census. This is about Kenyans,” Kuria said.





"Do not try to get your nationals to cross over to beef up the numbers of some communities.”





“This simply won’t work.”





“We will use biometric technology, not improvised explosive devices (IED’s)," he continued.





However, Kuria’s comment elicited mixed reactions with some Kenyans now alleging that the remark was targeting none other than National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, with whom he has personal vendetta.





Duale is trying to eject Kuria from the Jubilee Party for supporting Raila Odinga and his referendum but the Gatundu South legislator has dared him to try.



