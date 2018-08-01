This is MATIANG’I’s ambitious project worth 40 billion that has shocked the entire country - It has never been done since independence

The Government will spend at least Ksh40 billion to turn 3,600 chiefs’ camps into modern police stations.





This is according to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, who noted that the transformation had already begun.





It will cost at least Ksh2 million to equip each of the posts with an armoury, report office and other amenities.





The refurbished camps will also have a holding cell and will handle all cases professionally.

According to reports, most police stations and posts are on private land, thus the Government will spend a substantial amount in acquiring the parcels.





All Administration Police Service camps already at chiefs’ offices and those not near police stations are being transformed into police posts.





“If a chief needs the police for an operation, the Officer Commanding Police Post (OCPP) will be on the ground with him,” said Matiang’i.





All the country’s 1,520 Wards will have police stations manned by an Officer Commanding Station (OCS), while the current Constituencies will have police divisions to be served by Sub-County Police Commanders.



