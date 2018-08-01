This is evil! See what RUTO has been doing to NICK MWENDWA and Harambee Stars after he duped them about 50 million?

Thursday February 21, 2019 - National Soccer Team, Harambee Stars, is reportedly distressed after Deputy President William Ruto failed to pay them Ksh50 million that he promised if they qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).





Ruto pledged a Ksh50 million token if they beat Ethiopia and go ahead to qualify for AFCON.





But despite beating Ethiopia 3-0, Ruto has gone underground and reportedly not in the mood or even desire to pay Harambee Stars their dues.





He is said to be playing cat and mouse games with the team and often ignoring calls from team managers.





Speaking yesterday, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss, Nick Mwendwa, stated that they have been following up by making phone calls to the DP’s office which have all been in vain.





"We have been making calls to follow up on this payment but no payment has been made yet. We are still waiting,” noted Mwendwa.



