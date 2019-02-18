This is a Bedford! Big size Kenyan LADY parades juicy thighland, 15 PHOTOs to leave men biting their fingers with thirst

Monday, February 18, 2019-A Kenyan  lady who claims to be an ambassador of plus-size ladies and founder of Mrembo Ni Mimi, an organization that seeks to appreciates ladies with big bodies, has stunned social media with photos of her big yummy curves.

The well endowed lady identified as, Lydiah, displayed her thighland and from the comments we sampled from her Instagram page, men really love big machines.

It’s encouraging to see ladies appreciating their big  bodies despite the endless trolls on plus-sized bodied ladies, popularly known as momos in the streets.

Here are photos of Lydiah.                             























