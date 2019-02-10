This guy had unprotected sex with a lady who said she’s a virgin and this happened-be careful guys (LOOK)

Sunday, February 10, 2019-

This guy has taken to twitter to reveal what happened to him after having unprotected sex with a lady who claimed she was a virgin.





The guy did not find it wise to use a condom while getting it on simply because the lady was a virgin.





However, a few days after their romp, the girl called him crying to inform him that she just found out she was born HIV positive.

This is a situation no man should find himself in. Guys, don’t be silly, Wrap it in foil, before you check her oil.





See his post on twitter below.