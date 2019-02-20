This corporate Nairobi LADY has been peddling flesh and nudes online, office by day and prostitute at night(PHOTOs)

, , , 03:07

Wednesday, February 20, 2019-On Instagram where she peddles flesh and sells nudes, she calls herself Kate-Bosset.

But away from online flesh peddling , she is an office lady who goes to work smartly dressed and it’s hard to suspect she is an online prostitute.

Many young corporate ladies are venturing into prostitution as cost of living goes up.

They have opened  websites like Kate  where you subscribe to see their nudes and erotic videos.

They also leave contacts to anyone interested to buy their sex services.

1)Here’s Kate at the office.


2) And here’s Kate peddling flesh online.








See the erotic videos she teases men with online.




The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Aki wewee, usiwachilie, sukuma yote ndani - My wife told a strange man in our bedroom

Mimi, watu huniogopa, kwanza wanawake. Nawezalima mtu hadi aombe maji ya kunywa. Even my wife fears me, but I don’t know what happened tha...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno