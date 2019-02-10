This beautiful PHOTO of UHURU and RAILA at AU Summit in Ethiopia will make Tanga-Tanga guys commit suicide.

, , , , 07:33

Sunday, February 10, 2019-This photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Raila Odinga looking lively and happy during the ongoing AU summit in Ethiopia has excited Netizens.

While Uhuru and Raila supporters are impressed, the Tanga-Tanga team associated with Ruto feel like vomiting.

It’s a beautiful photo though that speaks a thousand words.


‘The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Woman Conned Me Out Of Ksh 800,000 And I Did This To Recover The Money. She Will Not Forget It!

I am Jessica from Nairobi. Something happened to me last year that almost sent me to the grave. My trusted friend, called Njoki, came to m...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno