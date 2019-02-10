This armed police officers were caught on camera clobbering JKUAT students without provocation (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Videos 06:30
Sunday, February 10, 2019- This video of armed police officers clobbering innocent JKUAT students without provocation has angered Kenyans.
The video was taken on Friday a few minutes before the students started demonstrating after one female student was stabbed to death by robbers outside the university.
The student, who was identified as Tabitha Muthoni, was stabbed after she defied orders from the robbers to surrender her phone.
The incident saw JKUAT students protest along Thika Road causing a massive traffic jam along the busy highway.
However, from this video, the officers are seen confronting the innocent students and raining kicks and blows on one of them without provocation.
This is nothing short of police brutality.
Watch the video below.
#StopKillingJKUATStudents they were walking innocently untill they met this officer taking his lunch there😢 #stoppolicebrutality. pic.twitter.com/U3NFQlGRnt— Jack sylvester🇰🇪 (@jack_silvesterr) February 9, 2019
