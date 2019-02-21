These first cousins are in love and don’t care what people say - They want to end ‘stigma of incest’ (PHOTOs)

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - This couple has shocked netizens after they revealed that they are lovers even though they are first cousins and they want to put an end to the stigma surrounding incest.





Taking to twitter, they shared several photos of themselves doing things lovers do and revealed they've been in love since they were kids but had to hide their relationship because their mothers are blood sisters.





“I remember growing up, we had to hide our love from our family. Sleepovers was too lit? Now we grown and we don’t gotta hide. Blood can’t make us any closer but I’m so glad I fell in love with my cousin ???? ‍ ??? @Lilmarche tweeted:





While these confused teenagers are not Kenyans, it is worth noting that sexual relations between cousins in Kenya is not illegal.





Three years ago, High court Judge James Makau ruled that the Sexual Offenses Act does not mention cousins under the offense of incest which is sex among relatives.





The ruling came in a judgment summary after a woman took her nephew to court for sleeping with her daughter.





“The National Assembly did not leave out the clause on cousins by intention but by the fact that in some cultures in Kenya, like the Hindus and Muslims, sexual acts and marriage between cousins are allowed. It is not criminalised,” said Makau.





See their posts and photos below.