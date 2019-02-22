These 4 grown up idiots were caught on CCTV breaking into a car at a hotel in Murang’a, what was in that bag they took? (PICs & VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 05:46
Friday, February 22, 2019 - 3 women and a man have been arrested after they were caught on CCTV breaking into a car that was parked at a hotel in Murang’a.
In the CCTV footage, the four are seen entering the hotel driving a Toyota Fielder.
They park the fielder and the man who seems to be the mastermind of the theft tip-toes towards a red private car that was parked at the hotel, breaks in and steals a bag as the other three women keep watch.
It’s not clear what was contained in the bag they stole.
See the CCTV footage.
Here are photos of the four thugs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST