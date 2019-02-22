These 4 grown up idiots were caught on CCTV breaking into a car at a hotel in Murang’a, what was in that bag they took? (PICs & VIDEO)

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 3 women and a man have been arrested after they were caught on CCTV breaking into a car that was parked at a hotel in Murang’a.

In the CCTV footage, the four are seen entering the hotel driving a Toyota Fielder.

They park the fielder and the man who seems to be the mastermind of the theft tip-toes towards a red private car that was parked at the hotel, breaks in and steals a bag as the other three women keep watch.

It’s not clear what was contained in the bag they stole.

See the CCTV footage.

Here are photos of the four thugs.




