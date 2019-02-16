There will be no referendum this year and you can take this to your bank in BONDO – DUALE tells RAILA ODINGA

Saturday February 16, 2019

-Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has rubbished any possibilities of the nation holding the much-hyped constitutional amendments his year.





On Thursday, National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, hinted a possibility of holding a referendum this year saying once the Building of Bridges Initiative (BBI) team finalizes its work in May the country will be ready for a plebiscite.





But Duale has warned that the changes should not be expected any soon as the nation has a lot in her hands with regards to the same.





He added that the long procedures of signature collection, presentation of the same to the poll body and its consideration in the national and county assemblies will take a long time.





"Referendum is a process, given all the steps required for the Constitution to be changed, there are clear timelines and from where I sit, I do not see this thing practical,” he said.





However, Raila Odinga has maintained that the country is ready for a referendum despite Duale shouting.



