The son of Governor JOHO’s elder brother, ABUBAKAR, shows his father’s parking lot, The Sultan Family has real money(PHOTOs)

, , 09:53

Thursday, February 7, 2019-Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has an elder brother called, Abubakar, a prominent businessman based in Mombasa.

Just like his younger brother Joho, Abubakar has also being linked to drug business.

His son, Yusuf, who behaves like a male socialite, posted photos of the pricey guzzlers in his father’s parking lot and oh boy! The Sultan family lives large.

 He owns 2 Bentleys, a  number of Benzes,  BMWs, a VX and other pricey cars.

See photos.










The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

