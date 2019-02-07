The son of Governor JOHO’s elder brother, ABUBAKAR, shows his father’s parking lot, The Sultan Family has real money(PHOTOs)Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Politics 09:53
Thursday, February 7, 2019-Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has an elder brother called, Abubakar, a prominent businessman based in Mombasa.
Just like his younger brother Joho, Abubakar has also being linked to drug business.
His son, Yusuf, who behaves like a male socialite, posted photos of the pricey guzzlers in his father’s parking lot and oh boy! The Sultan family lives large.
He owns 2 Bentleys, a number of Benzes, BMWs, a VX and other pricey cars.
He owns 2 Bentleys, a number of Benzes, BMWs, a VX and other pricey cars.
See photos.