The Rich also cry! I have seen millionaires reduced to beggars overnight - Every Kenyan should read this

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - This should serve as a wake up call to all Kenyans to demand for quality and affordable healthcare before it is too late.

And for the so called middle class who despite paying heft taxes, shy away from demanding quality services from the Government and instead dig deeper into their pockets for medical care from private hospitals, this is for you.

This guy narrates how medical expenses in Kenya can reduce you from a millionaire to a pauper overnight and it is just depressing.

And for those who think they have it all figured out, you are just a chronic illness away from poverty.

See his tweets below.






