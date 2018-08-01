The referendum is meant to finish RUTO ahead of 2022 General Elections and nothing more - KHALWALE reveals RAILA/ UHURU’s evil plan

Monday February 18, 2019 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has castigated the motive behind the push for a referendum by Deputy President William Ruto’s political enemies.





Speaking in Amalemba Catholic Church in Kakamega, Khalwale said that the proponents of the referendum from the Opposition side of the political divide have no genuine interests for the people.





He said the leaders are hell-bent on ensuring that the Deputy President is finished politically by ensuring that he does not ascend to the Presidency.





"We know those who are moving around talking about referendum have got only one agenda, and the agenda is to ensure that the Deputy President William Ruto, the son of a poor man, does not lead the country," said Khalwale.





The former Kakamega lawmaker argued that leaders like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were keen on reviving their political careers through Constitutional changes but vowed that this will not happen.



