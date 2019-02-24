The moment President UHURU was caught up in traffic while driving himself in Nairobi CBD(PHOTO)

Sunday, February 24, 2019-President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Sunday afternoon spotted casually driving himself in the Nairobi streets.

From the photo shared on social media by State House operative, Dennis Itimbi, the President could be seen chatting with an elderly lady through the half-open window of the Mercedes G-Wagon he was driving as he waited for traffic to start flowing.

While sharing the photo, Itumbi wrote:

“When the President is caught up in traffic as he enjoys a drive in the city..

Check out the photo below and reaction from netizens.






