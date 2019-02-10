The LADY who accused Senator MALALA of failing to pay her after unprotected SEX drops a shocker, it’s KHALWALE who sent me(VIDEO)

Sunday, February 10, 2019

-A video of a lady accusing Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala of failing to pay her after unprotected sex has been spreading on social media like wild-fire.





In the video, the lady alleged that Malala promised to pay her Ksh 30,000 for 3 rounds of sex but he only paid Ksh 10,000 for the first round and refused to pay her the remaining money.





She further claimed that the Senator has been threatening to kill her if she exposed him to the media.





The lady has turned around and revealed that she was hired by former Kakamega Senator and Ruto’s spanner, Bonnie Khalwale, to fabricate the lies and fix Malala.





Apparently, Malala and Khalwale don’t see each other eye to eye.





She was recorded asking for forgiveness at Kakamega police station where she revealed that Khalwale sent her to do the dirty job.





Watch video.



