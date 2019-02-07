The flashy life of JOHO’s nephew, YUSUF, will make you hate your broke life, TangaTanga squad will feel jealous (PHOTOs)

, , 09:53

Thursday, February 7, 2019-Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has been exchanging harsh words with Ruto’s allies after he was linked to drug business.

Ruto’s attack dogs led by Governor Sang and Oscar Sudi  allege that Joho got his vast wealth from sneaking in drugs into the Country and labeled him one of the major drug cartels in the Country.

The controversial Governor has an elder brother called Abubakar,  who is richer than him.

Abubakar has a son called Yusuf who has been flossing lavish life on social media.

The young man in his early twenties is living the life.

From flying in choppers to cruising around in guzzlers, this is the life every human being prays for.

See these photos.






   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

I Caught My Wife Having Sex With My Best Friend! Here Is What I Did

When you are heartbroken, everything around you is a stark reminder of your loved one who is no longer there with you. You start to wonder...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno