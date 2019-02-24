The famous curvy South African teacher stuns the internet with new juicy PHOTOs of her big derriere and hips(Over 20 PHOTOs)

, , , , 02:47

Sunday, February 24, 2019-A South African teacher has become an internet sensation because of her curvy body and good taste of fashion.

The bootyful teacher with pumpkin sized derriere and voluptuous  hips goes to class dressed to kill like a socialite.

 Social media fanatics wonder how the male students he teaches are able to concentrate in class but she hit back at those criticizing her dressing saying that the students she teaches are grownups.

The curvy teacher has disturbed the internet with more sweet photos showing her big buttocks, wasp like waist and voluptuous hips.

See the photos.
































The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno