That moment CAROLINE MWATHA’s husband collapsed after postmortem revealed she aborted a mpango wa kando’s unborn baby (PHOTO)

Friday, February 15, 2019

- The husband of the late human rights activist, Caroline Mwatha, collapsed after shocking postmortem results revealed that his wife died after a botched abortion.





Apparently, Caroline was 5 months pregnant with a mpango wa kando’s baby which she tried to get rid of through an abortion.





Her husband who works in Dubai was not aware she was pregnant for another man.





The poor guy just collapsed after postmortem results revealed everything.





See photo.