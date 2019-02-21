Tanzanian songstress, RAY C, forced to share HIV results publicly after rumours surfaced she is HIV positive

Tanzanian songstress, RAY C, forced to share HIV results publicly after rumours surfaced she is HIV positiveEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 03:08
Thursday, February 21, 20190 - Washed out Tanzanian songstress and former drug addict, Ray C, was forced to take a HIV test and then post the results in public.
The singer was forced to do so after rumours surfaced online that she is infected with the deadly virus.
To dispel the rumour, Ray C took a HIV test which turned out negative and posted the results online.
