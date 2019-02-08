Tanzanian songbird, NANDY, sets the record straight on reported affair with Mombasa Governor, HASSAN JOHO.

Friday, February 08, 2019 - Talented Tanzanian singer, Nandy, has set the record straight on reports that she’s warming Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho’s bed.





Nandy, who is currently the most sought after female singer from Tanzania, recently set tongues wagging after she was spotted hanging out with the flashy politician and wearing outfits branded 001.





The Ninogeshe hit-maker has also been spending some time in Mombasa where she shot the music video of her latest song dubbed ‘Hazipo’ fueling speculation further.





Speaking about the rumours, the mellow voiced songbird said:





“All this was because I wore a cap and even used a chopper written 001 in my new video.”

She added:





“He is a person who loves bongo music and he loves Tanzanian artistes, and so we are there to support him as he supports us.”





“Just because I am a woman, they will say I am dating him.”





On the same breath, Nandy hinted at relocating to Kenya.





“I am even looking for a way I will get a house in Kenya so I can relocate here as well.”



