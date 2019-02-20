TALIA OYANDO flaunts her sexy curves in bikini and men are salivating- This lady never ages (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, February 20, 2019-

Talia Oyando has been around for ages but she has managed to maintain her killer curves you would think she drinks from the proverbial fountain of youth.





The multi-talented radio and TV host was in Diani over the weekend and she took the opportunity to flaunt her curves in bikini.





The mother of one is known to be a fitness enthusiast and the results of her hard work in the gym are clear for everyone.





See the photos below.







