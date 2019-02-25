Struggling twitter socialite, Miss NERIMA, resurrects and storms social media with hot thirst traps

Monday, February 25, 2019 - Her name is Miss Nerima, a struggling twitter socialite and a mother of one.

The chocolate skinned beauty has resurrected with more photos flaunting her delicious flesh.

Why do sections of Kenyans on twitter keep on trolling this lass?

We agree her boobs are fallen like the walls of Jericho but she has a pretty face and a nice petite figure.

Check out these photos.





