Struggling twitter socialite, MISS NERIMA, floods social media with thirst traps, the journey to an A-list socialite is not easy

Struggling twitter socialite, MISS NERIMA, floods social media with thirst traps, the journey to an A-list socialite is not easyEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 06:35
Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Struggling twitter socialite, Miss Nerima, thinks she can trend again after she had a few minutes of fame last year.
Miss Nerima flooded social media with thirst traps rocking sexy lingeries flashing her yummy flesh.
The petite single mother of one has a long way to go before she becomes an A-list socialite.
Meanwhile, enjoy these thirst traps she posted.