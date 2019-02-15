Struggling Kalenjin socialite CHEBET PINKIE goes nuts on Instagram, See the latest from this crazy Kale lady (PHOTOs)

Friday, February 15, 2019 - Wannabe Kalenjin socialite, Chebet Pinkie, has invaded the web with new crazy photos.





The ratchet lady rocked cheap underwears probably bought in roadside vibandas and paraded her flesh.





It’s almost two years since this wannabe socialite started flooding her social media pages with nudes and she has never had a breakthrough.





Perhaps she should try other things.





We love the body though.





See photos.