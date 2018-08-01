Stop making everything about RUTO and his 2022 bid because Kenya does not revolve around him - NGUNJIRI WAMBUGU answers KHALWALE

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has rubbished claims that referendum calls are meant to end the political career of Deputy President William Ruto.





He was responding to former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, who claimed that the sole objective of the referendum was to frustrate the Deputy President's 2022 Presidential ambitions.





Wambugu called on Khalwale and other allies of Ruto to stop making the referendum issue a means to selfish gains.





He said that the plebiscite is neither meant to stop Ruto from being President, create a job for Raila Odinga or force Uhuru out of power through retirement.





"The coming referendum is not about creating a retirement position for Uhuru Kenyatta, creating a job for Raila Odinga, or stopping William Ruto from being (an all-powerful) President," observed Ngunjiri.





“The coming referendum is about creating a governance structure that’s all inclusive to stop elections from being a do-or-die event. It’s also ab ut ensuring that the minority have their say but the majority have their way," he added.



