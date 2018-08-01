Stop bothering us with this handshake bullshit; handcuff the corrupt CSs and send them to jail - MUDAVADI now tells UHURU

- Amani National Congress Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta over the deterioration of affairs of the country with regard to her resources and public funds.





Speaking in Nakuru on Sunday, Mudavadi said the Government is mum despite scandals of theft of public money being witnessed in the country.





He called on the President to stop explaining the handshake and instead handcuff those stealing Kenyans' taxes.





"The Government appears to want us to accept that the financial scandals are normal provided that there is some state-led rhetoric about them. It is high time we stop explaining the handshake and engage handcuffs as billions are lost," said Mudavadi.





Mudavadi noted that the talk about the handshake is now enough and over and told Uhuru to start acting now.





"Having heard more than enough on the handshake, we demand that we must now begin seeing handcuffs. We must move from the handshake to handcuffs," said Mudavadi.



