Sportspesa CEO, RONALD KARAURI, gulps a mzinga worth Ksh 140,000 as you continue wasting your money on betting (PHOTO)

Tuesday, February 26, 2018 - Sportspesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, is living the life thanks to the billions of shillings he collects from gullible Kenyans through betting.

Karauri’s bank is getting fatter as desperate Kenyans spend their life savings on betting.

We came across a photo of the former KQ captain turned Sportspesa CEO gulping a bottle of Glenlivet XXV which retails at Ksh 140,000 in some of local upmarket liquor stores.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

