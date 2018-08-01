SONKO pretends to be clean but he is a looter of public money worse than KIDERO! See how he looted sh 273 million through garbage tender

Friday February 15, 2019 - The Nairobi County Government is on the spot again after details emerged that it awarded a briefcase company a Sh 273.3 million tender to collect garbage in the city.





The company, Aende Group, was registered in June last year and was awarded a tender on September, 3rd, just months after it was registered.





According to tender evaluation documents, interested firms were required to have between one and five years of experience in waste collection and transport among other qualifications.





Appearing before the House Committee on Environment on Thursday, the Company’s Director, Derrick Aende found hard explaining how his firm was given the tender and yet it was 3 months old.





“The evaluation panel indicated the company had five years of experience and the firm’s Director gave a commitment to the committee that the company was registered in June, so that gives you clear indication of malpractice in the procurement,” said Committee Member, Silas Matara.





Aende beat three other firms including Creative Consolidated System that had been collecting garbage within the city centre since 2013.





Other firms were Kemnest Investment and Janel Agencies.



