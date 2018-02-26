Somebody splashed these PHOTOs on social media soon after having SEX with some LADY, She might be your girlfriend or wife.

, , , , 04:27

Tuesday, February 26, 2018 - Kenyan men are still parading their bedroom affairs online and letting everyone know what they do in between the sheets.

A guy somewhere embarrassed a lady after sex by splashing photos soon after smashing her bean.

This might be someone’s girlfriend or wife.

Can you stop believing these bitches?

They do a lot behind your back.

See pics.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

See how you can easily make over Sh10, 000 from today’s football matches with just Sh300 stake!

Tuesday, February 26, 2019- In case you have not noticed, our football tips have over 90% success rate. Today, several football matche...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno