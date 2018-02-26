Somebody splashed these PHOTOs on social media soon after having SEX with some LADY, She might be your girlfriend or wife.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 04:27
Tuesday, February 26, 2018 - Kenyan men are still parading their bedroom affairs online and letting everyone know what they do in between the sheets.
A guy somewhere embarrassed a lady after sex by splashing photos soon after smashing her bean.
This might be someone’s girlfriend or wife.
Can you stop believing these bitches?
They do a lot behind your back.
See pics.
The Kenyan DAILY POST