Socialite anchor, LILLIAN MULI, rants like a mad woman on Instagram, you have rubbed the Kamba beauty the wrong way.

Friday, February 15, 2019 - Socialite anchor, Lillian Muli, is tired of the endless gossip that people write about her.





Lillian was a cool and reserved lady sometime back but she started seeking publicity like a socialite and that’s when things went south.





These days, Kenyans have no respect for her.





They see her just like another socialite craving for attention.





Lillian ranted on her Instagram page like a mad woman saying,





“Every day I read stuff about me that surprises and amuses me. I mean is that me y’all write and read about or did someone clone me? Please find me that Lillian these guys write about and let me shake her hand she is so full of drama and so many people feed off it. That free Publicity is good but i’m not looking for fame. No popularity ever paid anyone’s bills unless it translates to a huge pay Cheque! But Thanks anyway. Let’s direct that energy to my new projects shall we???i will need your attention there. Panganga aka mdomo tuache.”