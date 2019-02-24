SMH!! See this cheap and stupid PR stunt that Governor OKOTH OBADO pulled, his advisers are also stupid(PHOTOs)

Sunday, February 24, 2019

-Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, pulled cheap PR stunts by putting aside his guzzler and chase cars and drove to work in a cheap and simple car to fool his supporters that he is a humble man.





Obado has been desperately trying to redeem himself after he was linked to the murder of Sharon Otieno and accused by EACC of embezzling millions of shillings belonging to tax-payers through fraudulent tenders.





His advisers should get brains and stop misleading him.





Such cheap PR stunts from a corrupt Governor who has looted billions of shillings are just sickening.



See the photos he splashed on social media.











