SLAY QUEEN shows her transformation, When you upgrade from a Probox to a Mercedes Benz (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Photos 01:19
Wednesday, February 20, 2019-This slay queen has left tongues wagging after she posted photos showing unbelievable transformation.
Those who follow her on Instagram don’t believe she is the same lady in this photo.
Talk of upgrading from a Probox to a Mercedes Benz.
Check out these photos and see her transformation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST