Slay Queen, ESTHER PASSARIS, defends AKOTHEE after she almost showed her private parts to fans during a ratchet performance

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - Nairobi Women Rep, Esther Passaris, has defended controversial singer, Akothee, after she opened her legs wide open and almost showed her private parts during a performance.





Kenyans have flocked social media to bash Akothee, calling her a cheap pig and prostitute.





Kenya Film and Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, was among those who bashed Akothee but Passaris feels there’s nothing wrong she did.





While appearing on an interview on KTN alongside Ezekiel Mutua where they engaged in a heated debate, Passaris ranted saying,





“I feel that there is an element of control. This is a patriarchal society and the men feel they still want to control. They want to control what a woman does, to the point where they want to tell us how to dress, walk, talk and now how to entertain.”





She added, "If Beyonce were to come to Kenya and perform, she would have less clothes than Akothee and we would celebrate her...We are talking about entertainment, and there is no law that stops what Akothee did in Malindi . I looked at what Akothee was wearing and compared with what Beyonce wears in her shows...we have to look at role models in terms of entertainment, you know...she was entertaining.”



