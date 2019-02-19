Slay Queen anchor, BETTY KYALLO, finds a new man days after OKARI remarried, she has also moved on (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - Slay Queen TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has moved on and found new love after a bitter break up with NTV’s investigative reporter, Dennis Okari.





After Betty’s marriage with Okari flopped, she moved on to Joho and warmed his bed for quite some time.





The Casanova Governor later dumped her and repossessed the expensive Porsche he had bought for her and kicked her out of the lavish apartment he had rented for her in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.





It seems the Kamba hottie has decided to fall in love again and probably try her luck in marriage the second time.





Over the weekend, she posted a series of photos on facebook having a weekend outing with her new man.





In one of the photos, Betty is seen enjoying sunset with her new bae as they hold each other tightly like teenage lovers.













In another photo, Betty’s new man who was dressed in a pair of shorts, hands over a flower to her as they enjoy a cool breeze.













We are yet to get the identity of the new man who has captured Betty Kyallo's heart but with time, we will unmask him.





The Kenyan DAILY POST