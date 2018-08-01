Slain Dandora activist, CAROLINE MWATHA, gifted in her death - See the special honour she was given even before her burial?

Monday February 18, 2019 - Slain human rights activist, Caroline Mwatha, has been honored by her former colleagues at Dandora Community Justice Centre (DCJC).





This is after a graffiti image of her was drawn on the container that houses their offices.





Her image was drawn next to that of the former President of Burkina Faso, Thomas Sankara, who is often described as Africa’s most revolutionary leader.





In a statement to Kenyans, DCJC explained that the graffiti of Mwatha, who was known for standing up against the police, will ensure that her spirit lives on.





“Your legacy remains. You were a voice of reason. The community can attest to that,” the organization stated.





Apart from being a founder member of DCJC, Mwatha also worked as a researcher at the centre until her death.





Mwatha died after she attempted to procure an illegal abortion from a backstreet clinic in Dandora.





She is yet to be buried.



