SIZE 8 opens up on allegations that her husband, DJ MO, has been sleeping around with Slay Queens.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 -

They say when it rains, it pours, that is exactly what is happening to Kenyan gospel musicians.





After DK Kwenye Beat and Hope Kid were accused of luring a college lady for threesome sex and infected her with an STD, word on the street is that celebrated Gospel DJ and husband to singer, Size 8, cannot keep his zip up.





Reports indicate that DJ MO has been cheating on his wife Size 8 with city slay queens.

However, Size 8 has viciously defended her husband stating that while their marriage is not perfect, DJ Mo has never cheated on her.





When asked to comment on the rumors during an interview, Size 8 said:





“ Hizo ni rumours because rumours lazima ziwe lakini si ati ndoa yetu ni perfect. Of course tunakosana kama kawaida.





“But wacha niwaambie kitu moja kwa ndoa, kama haina pendo la Yesu haiwezi simama. Mimi lazima nimpende Mo vile Yesu alinipenda mimi, nimpende hata kama hajanipenda.





“Naye DJ Mo anipende vile Yesu alimpenda yeye, anipende kwa uzuri na ubaya. Sisi hukaa chini tunaongea sisi tumeona kwanza before we are celebrities, kuna Linet na Muraya kwa nyumba before Size 8 na DJ Mo so kila kitu tunahandle pamoja.





“Kama kuna tashwishi watu wanaongea juu yake tunakuja ndani tunaongea tunaamua how we handle it, ”



