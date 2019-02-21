Should she continue or stop? LADY with watermelon like boobs tries to break the internet (PHOTOs).

, , , , 04:04


Thursday, February 21, 2019 - Do you think this lady with watermelon like boobs should continue parading what she hides under or she should continue feeding us with more juicy photos?

We snooped through her IG page and found these photos that she splashed all over.

Do you think she is worth writing home about?

See the photos.






The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno