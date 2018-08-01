SHOCKING! KRA colluded with rogue businessman, HUMPHREY KARIUKI to evade tax worth 6 billion, NJIRAINI’s men were aware - KINOTI

Friday, February 22, 2019 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned senior Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers after stamps worth Sh 21 million were discovered inside Africa Spirits Limited, a company owned by rogue businessman, Humphrey Kariuki, who is being investigated for evading tax worth Sh 6 billion.





According to one DCI officer, Kariuki was colluding with senior KRA officers who were smuggling KRA stamps to his firm in Thika.





The stamps that were seized could be affixed to 21 million bottles and were used to confirm payment of taxes.





“We have confirmed the authenticity of the seized stamps but it has not been established how they were acquired by the suspect without receipt of applicable duties,” a DCI officer said.





The officer said they will raid SICPA, a company contracted to print KRA stamps, and arrest those officers behind the racket of smuggling KRA stamps.





KRA Commissioner General, John Njiraini, is said to be a close friend of Humphrey Kariuki and he was helping a lot in importing fake wines from Argentina, Russia and China.





“He was his close friend based on the conversation on his phone,” said the detective.





