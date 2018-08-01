SHOCKING details emerge that HUMPREY KARIUKI is not the owner of Africa Spirits Ltd and he is a Cyprus citizen, not a Kenyan

Friday February 15, 2019 - Detectives questioning billionaire Humphrey Kariuki over tax evasion were taken aback on Thursday after details emerged that he is not a Kenyan citizen.





Kariuki, who flew from Zambia to honour summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), told detectives that he acquired Cyprus citizenship on May, 19th 2016.





He also told detectives that he is not the owner of Africa Spirits Limited and he is just a shareholder.





Africa Spirits Limited is the company that was raided last week by DCI George Kinoti and Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett.





During the raid, over 312,000 litres of illicit ethanol was discovered and fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps worth Sh 21 million.





Addressing the media on Thursday, Kinoti said he will charge Kariuki with an offence of failing to declare his Cypriot citizenship to Kenyan authorities.





While Kenyans have a right to become dual citizens, the Citizenship and Immigration Act declares that “every dual citizen shall disclose his or her other citizenship in the prescribed manner within three months of becoming a dual citizen”.





“We are questioning him on that issue since failure to declare dual citizenship is an offence,” Kinoti said.





Asked whether Mr Kariuki will be charged in court, Mr Kinoti retorted: “Why not? This is an offence.”



