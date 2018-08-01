SHOCK on UHURU’s CS, BALALA, as detectives raid his homes in search of crucial evidence over multi-million scandal - He’s going down! No one is safe

Friday February 15, 2019 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala , over irregular awarding of a Ksh100 million tender.





Detectives conducted dawn raids last Monday in Balala’s Nairobi office and his homes in Nairobi, Vipingo, Kilifi and Mombasa.





According to reports, the EACC sleuths recovered crucial documents that will help them with the probe .





Balala is accused of awarding a Ksh100 million contract to a phony local company to provide unspecified services during an expo held in Nairobi two years ago.





Detectives indicated that neither was the company among those prequalified during the contract period nor did the department have a budget for the year.





“The ministry has not been able to show us which type of services were offered or provide documents on how the payments were done,” a source privy to the investigation intimated.



